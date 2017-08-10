Game of Thrones actor surprises Leslie Jones during hilarious Seth Meyers segment

This time around, Meyers had a surprise for Jones as Conleth Hill, the actor who portrays Varys, popped in just as Jones was talking trash about the character.

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers shared another “Game of Jones” episode last night, watching “Game of Thrones” Season 7, Episode 4, “The Spoils of War“, alongside actress and former “Saturday Night Live” comic Leslie Jones. “Oh my god! This is so cool”, she screamed as he walked in the door. The 49-year-old comedian normally live tweets the HBO show’s weekly episodes, but when she missed this week, her pal, Seth Meyers, invited her over to watch with him. She explains complex characters in ways you can understand like Varys, who is “is the girlfriend who you don’t really know if she’s your homegirl or not”.

Jones is a fervent Thrones viewer and immediately educated Meyers on the intricacies of the show’s opening credits, imagining her own castle in Compton (called, fittingly, Compton Castle). Leslie was ecstatic and hugged him, but proceeded to talk to him as Varys and challenged him on his shifty ways.

Bran’s I-am-a-bird-face, according to Jones, is identical to the look on a guy’s face after you confront him about ghosting on you. “I was saying that you can’t trust your [expletive], but you know [expletive] that you not telling everybody”.