Game of Thrones episode 5 photos released

Following the climactic Lannister-Targaryen battle of “The Spoils of War“, the fifth episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season looks to determine whether Daenerys will actually benefit from those spoils.

If you want to avoid spoilers for season seven then we suggest you stop reading now.

Tantalisingly, George was adamant that he wanted Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark, Jon Snow, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Tyrion Lannister to survive to the very end. These symbols may or may not play an important role in future episodes this season, but it might be best to keep an eye out for any other odd patterns lurking about Westeros. After Daenerys came flying in to roast the Lannister army with Drogon, and Jaime may or may not have died, it looks like the Mother of Dragons has a lot of wheels in motion. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) can be seen surveying the destruction. We also know that Tormund Giantsbane was sent to lead an army to that castle, back in the first episode of the season.

Meanwhile, at King’s Landing, Cersei (Lena Headey) is determined to do everything she can to keep the Iron Throne and kill her enemies. As the synopsis hints, that loss is unlikely to deter her.

Back at Dragonstone, Jon (Kit Harington) is brooding on the clifftops again. Varys seems anxious. At least there’s wine! He’s also seen talking to Tyrion and we’re presuming they are raising their concerns about Dany.

And finally, we see Samwell Tarly and his partner, Gilly, studying books at Oldtown. Will they discover some more useful information to help Jon?

“Game of Thrones” season 7 airs Sundays on HBO. We’ll have a recap of the episode after it has aired as well as a preview of the next episode.

Despite a truncated run this year, Game of Thrones has packed in more action than you can shake a Valyrian steel sword at.