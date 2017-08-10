‘Game of Thrones’ hackers demand ransom in latest HBO breach

The hackers, who illegally broke into HBO’s computer networks, claim to have taken 1.5 terabytes of data, including the fourth episode of season seven, which aired in the US on Sunday (06Aug17), and was released illegally on Friday (04Aug17), days after a script from the newest instalment of the fantasy series was published on the Internet.

In a statement released to Wired, HBO spokesman Jeff Cusson said that the network continues to investigate the data breach.

Last week, “Game of Thrones” fans were left devastated after news that HBO cache was hacked and new content was in the possession of “Mr Smit”.

However, the hackers have not made public how much they want.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, upcoming episodes of a couple series and at least one alleged script or treatment have been put online by hackers who breached the company’s systems – with more threatened to be coming soon.

The video text was written in often flawed but fluent English peppered with misspellings and pop-culture references. Their biggest threat appears to be dumping videos of future shows online with their logo “HBO Is Falling” superimposed.

The report didn’t identify the executive or the contents of the emails.

Additionally, one leaked document allegedly includes the personal information (email addresses and phone numbers) of several Game of Thrones stars, including Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey. In that attack, hackers possibly associated with North Korea unearthed thousands of embarrassing emails and released personal information, including salaries and social security numbers, of almost 50,000 current and former Sony employees. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the message also demanded money from HBO, claiming that HBO was the group’s 17th target, only three of whom they said did not pay.