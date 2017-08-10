Game of Thrones S07E04: A ghost at Winterfell?

The fight sequence saw the pair tease and test each other in the snowy courtyard, unaware that Arya’s elder sister and now leader Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) was watching with a sneaky Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) in tow.

In last week’s episode The Spoils of War, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a peculiar woman (who slightly resembled Lady Stark) in the background of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Brienne of Tarth’s (Gwendoline Christie) sparring match.

Although many Game of Thrones fans have given up on the idea of Lady Stoneheart ever appearing in the show, some apparently still keep a watchful eye out for any sign of zombie Catelyn Stark.

The speculation that it is indeed the ghost of the Lady of Winterfell is further strengthened by the fact that in the books by George RR Martin, Lady Stark returns as a sort of resurrected figure bent of revenge and adopts the name Lady Stoneheart. After all, Stoneheart plays an important role in Brienne’s story in the books.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss had previously chose to not include Lady Stoneheart in the TV adaption – a choice that Martin told Time he argued against. “That was probably the first major diversion of the show from the books and, you know, I argued against that, and [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] made that decision”.

If not, the figure could perhaps have been just a subtle nod to Martin’s creation without actually writing her into the series.

Redditor microchive pointed out that the character seems to appear again, behind Arya. If it is her, is this a one-off Easter egg for fans, or a hint that Stoneheart’s finally about to make her debut? Only time will tell.