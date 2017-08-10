Gardiner Nancy B Sells 450 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Other investment firms and many large funds also adjusted their holdings of The corporation. The value in dollars went from $20,998,000 to $23,253,000 a change of 10.7% since the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Novo Nordisk raised its 2017 sales growth forecast in local currencies to 1 percent to 3 percent from zero to 3 percent.

On December 6 the company was changed to a “Buy” according to a UBS report up from the previous “Sell” rating.

For the second quarter in a row, the results of Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) have sent the company’s share price soaring. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Jyske Bank upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, October 19 report. Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% in the first quarter.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. BidaskClub boosted Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" recommendation to a "buy" recommendation in a analysis note on early Thur, Jun 15th. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) started trading at 41.66 on early Tue. HSBC upgraded the shares of NVO in report on Wednesday, August 31 to “Hold” rating. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S's P/E ratio is 17.20 and the market value is 102.70B. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Novo Nordisk said the sales growth was realized within diabetes and obesity care, with the majority of growth originating from new-generation insulin, diabetes treatment Victoza and once-daily semaglutide for obesity, while sales within biopharmaceuticals declined.

Novo Nordisk confirmed that formulary negotiations with pharmacy benefit managers and managed care organizations in the USA are progressing, and that it expects that average prices after rebates are likely to be lower, Jørgensen has said that the company is not going to comment further on price where formularies are concerned.

“We are well on track to deliver on our targets for 2017 based on sales growth driven by our new, innovative products within diabetes and obesity care and a continued focus on cost control”, said CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products.