Gemma Atkinson confirmed as fourth Strictly Come Dancing contestant 2017

Gemma Atkinson has been revealed as the fourth contestant in the line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The new series returns to BBC One in September.

Gemma commented: “I am honoured to be asked and so thrilled to be joining Strictly Come Dancing 2017!”

Shirley’s appointment comes after beloved Strictly star Len Goodman, 73, announced that he would be retiring.

Before joining Emmerdale – where she was nominated for Best Newcomer at the National Television Awards in 2016 – Gemma starred in Casualty and Hollyoaks.

“I’m looking forward to just learning to dance as it’s out of my comfort zone”.

Since her massive soap departure the smoking hot performer has been hosting a radio show up in Manchester.

“I can finally say I’m doing it!”

Speaking on the show, she said: “I felt so snide lying to all my family”. Even wearing heels for me is a big thing.

“As far as any dance training goes, I haven’t had any”.

Gemma will compete against, The Saturday’s Mollie King, This Morning’s Ruth Langsford, and EastEnders star Davood Ghadami, who have already been announced.