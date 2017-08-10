GenTrust LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Index (EWZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSE:EWC) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). NY now owns 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Investors may be intent on creating unique strategies when navigating the equity markets. The mindset of one investor may be completely different from another. Capitalizing on the current trends may be just what the doctor ordered. During a market-wide sell off, many stocks may experience the pain. Many investors will set their sights on dips and corrections. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. With the recent trend resulting in a series of new all-time record highs, investors will have to put the pieces together to try and gauge how long the second longest bull market in history will continue.

The 14-day ADX for iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (XEF.TO) is now sitting at 22.05. When the price is trending to the upside, the dots are below the price action and when the price is trending to the downside, the dots are above the price action. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (XEH.TO) will be on trader’s radar at the beginning of the upcoming session as the closing price ticked above the Parabolic SAR indicator (PSAR). Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is now at 50.79, the 7-day stands at 36.98, and the 3-day is sitting at 20.75. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 133,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. A company that continues to disappoint on the earnings front may have some issues that need to be addressed. As the next round of earnings reports start to come in, investors will be keeping a close watch to see which companies produce the largest surprises, both positive and negative.