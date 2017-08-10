Georges St-Pierre Signs on Dotted Line for UFC 217, Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre signed his fight agreement on Wednesday to meet current middleweight champion … and UFC on FOX talent … Then Dana White dangled the GSP return bout in front of the victor of Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia at UFC 214.

The upcoming fight between the two, which will mark St-Pierre’s Octagon comeback after a four-year break, has been originally announced in March at the specially-organized press conference at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Who knows if that’s even the case.

Talking to RT Sport in April, St-Pierre, however hinted that it will rather be the upcoming fall than the summer.

It was then revealed that Bisping was recovering from a knee injury which would push back any title defence.

“Because I know Michael Bisping will fight”, said White after UFC 214. He has won five straight, and shocked many by capturing the middleweight title at UFC 199 against Luke Rockhold, a fight Bisping took on short notice.

St-Pierre has not fought since he defeated Johny Hendricks via split decision at UFC 167 in November of 2013. However, after the fallout of welterweight champion Tyron Woodley’s UFC 214 performance against Demian Maia, where a record for least strikes in a welterweight title fight was set, White again changed his mind.

Bisping (30-7) meanwhile, will look to add a second title defence to his resume, having defeated Dan Henderson at UFC 204 last October, when he faces off with the Canadian superstar.