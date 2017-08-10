German satirist paints ‘hate speech’ tweets at Twitter HQ in protest

The comedian made a decision to act by producing stencils of the most offensive tweets and spray painting them outside Twitter’s offices so that its employees would have to see the posts as they entered the building.

“If Twitter forces me to see these things, then they should have to see it as well”, he said in the video.

Shapira spray-painted 30 tweets in total outside the company’s office, along with the message “Hey Twitter, delete this c**p”.

The artist said he reported more than 300 tweets containing “absolutely serious threats of violence, homophobia, xenophobia, or holocaust denial” to Twitter, but he received only 9 answers over the last six months, each stating there was no violation of the social network’s community guidelines.

Will Twitter take action this time or will it ignore Shahak yet again?

Shapira contrasts Twitter’s approach to these messages with that of Facebook, who he says removed some 80 percent of the 150 posts he reported to the company within days.

An artist exhausted of seeing hateful tweets ignored by Twitter has managed to get the social network to remove or hide some of them – by spray-painting the offending posts in front of the company’s German headquarters.

Hate speech – reprehensible anywhere in the world – takes on another dimension in Germany due to the legacy of the Nazi regime.

In its statement, Twitter stressed its policy of notifying users of the status of requests to remove hateful content.

In its terms of service, Twitter says it “prohibits the promotion of hate speech globally” on the basis of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, and gender identity, among other factors.

Unlike their digital inspiration, numerous messages sprayed on the sidewalk closest to the entrance to the Twitter offices were removed by a street cleaner several hours after Shapira painted them.