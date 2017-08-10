Giant inflatable chicken with Trump’s hair takes roost outside White House

The White House received a giant visitor Wednesday.

Taran Singh Brar, a documentary filmmaker, installed the 30-foot “Chicken Don” balloon between the official residence of the US President and the famous Washington Monument on Wednesday, Washington Examiner reported.

It has drawn attention in the nation’s capital before, including before an April protest aimed at pressuring the president to release his tax returns, the AP said.

So what does “Chicken Don” stand for? “It’s all incongruous, and we are here to make fun of him for that”, Brar said.

The inflatable chicken, situated on the Ellipse facing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is a visual that organizers of the Tax Day March have used in the past to coax President Trump to release his tax returns.

The inflatable, which was originally created in China last year to celebrate the Year of the Rooster, made headlines after it was compared to the newly elected US President.

Social media users flocked to Twitter to discuss the appearance.

The topic quickly gained momentum and the hashtag #TrumpChicken was trending in the United States on Wednesday.

Protesters were able to order the inflatable chicken online and some are still available on eBay for $500. “It is really cute!” wrote Eva Ulrich.

“The left would rather spend $1300 on a #TrumpChicken, than use that money to feed the homeless”.

This argument was countered by Eugene, with a tweet that simply read: “Now we have a real President”.