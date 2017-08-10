Gionee A1 Lite with 20MP front camera launched in India

Earlier: Aug 5th, 2017 – Gionee has unveiled the all-new A-series at the MWC 2017 by announcing the Gionee A1 and A1 Plus smartphones. “Keeping up with the growing demand for high-quality smartphones with superior photography capabilities, we are thrilled to launch “A1 Lite”. The A1 Lite aims to compete with heavy hitters such as the Moto G5 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 on the basis of its 20MP selfie camera and sizeable 4,000mAh battery.

Starting today, selfie lovers in India looking for a new handset have another interesting choice to take into account, namely the Gionee A1 Lite. We are putting all our energy in understanding the consumer behaviour and providing products that facilitate and enhance the user experience. The Gionee A1 is available in the market for Rs 19,999. Unlike its elder siblings, it does not feature a dual camera setup. Under this partnership, new or existing Airtel customers who purchase the Gionee A1 Lite will get additional 10GB data per month for six months on any data recharge of 1GB and above. The device is unlocked in 0.3 seconds by a fingerprint sensor which is placed below the rear camera. Below the display, there are two capacitive navigation buttons and the volume and power buttons are given at the right edge of the smartphone. The front camera is accompanied by a customized selfie flash to spread light onto faces more evenly and softly.

It sports a metal-clad shell on the back with fingerprint sensor and on the front, it flaunts 5.3-inch full HD display having 2.5D curved glass cover and also Corning Gorilla Glass protective shield, as well. It is powered by the 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753V octa-core processor paired with Mali T-720 GPU and 3GB of RAM. It has 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB through MicroSD card.

On the back, it comes packed with 13MP snapper with dual-tone LED flash support. It comes with 20 Megapixel front camera and runs on Android 7. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB OTG. On the battery front, the Gionee A1 Lite comes loaded with a denser 4,000mAh non-removable battery that is rated to deliver up to 295 hours of standby time and up to 30 hours of normal usage time.