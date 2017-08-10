Global safe-haven trades jump on escalating North Korea tensions

“Obviously we are looking at the increased tensions between the USA and North Korea“, said Brad Bechtel, managing director FX at Jefferies in NY. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2 percent to 5,779.20, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.1 percent to 2,342.19.

The franc jumped 1.4 percent to 0.9611 francs per euro in early trades.

Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said: “Equities are nursing losses thanks to an unwelcome escalation in geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, both trading nuclear threats that have awoken volatility from its slumber and seen risk assets shunned in favour of the traditional safe havens”.

Risk off sentiment was broadly pervasive through the currency markets especially with European stocks set to follow Asia’s lead lower with major index futures indicating a 0.5 to 0.8 percent decline.

The ICE dollar index DXY, +0.26% moved up to 93.750, a gain of 0.2%, as the currency rose across the board.

Gold surged to almost a two-month high on Wednesday as tensions rattled throughout global markets.

Against the dollar, the franc surged 0.6 percent to 0.9688 francs, reversing a two-week losing streak.

Trump’s remarks on Tuesday that North Korea would face “fire and fury like the world has never seen” weighed on Wall Street and drove up the VIX “fear gauge”, or the cost of protection against a drop in the S&P 500. Japan is the world’s biggest creditor country and there is an assumption investors there will repatriate funds in a crisis.

The Swiss franc was on track for its biggest daily gain against the euro since the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the currency in January 2015.

The dollar USDCHF, +0.2283% moved up to $0.9665 against the Swiss franc, from $0.9636 late Wednesday in NY. Analysts say that the safe haven pairs are likely to continue to be sought out by investors as the tensions escalate. The euro fell to $1.1735 from $1.1757.

German and USA sovereign bond prices also rose on the fear trade, sending yields lower despite recent strong readings of economic growth.

Benchmark US 10-year notes were last up rose 11/32 in price to yield 2.2423 per cent, from 2.282 per cent late on Tuesday.

Overnight the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported United States oil inventories fell by 6.5m barrels to 1.15b barrels.

Gold hit around $1,296 an ounce in April and June before falling back. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.3 percent to 6,352.33.