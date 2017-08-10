God stops by Colbert to talk Donald Trump and nuclear war

“I’m sure everything will work out fine”, Kimmel said.

Apparently, Kim Jong Un supposedly has an arsenal of nuclear weapons, and President Donald Trump seems to be teasing an worldwide conflict.

Last night on The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert spoke about the missile crisis in North Korea that everyone’s getting anxious about.

Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate foreign affairs committee, defended President Donald Trump’s stark warning to North Korea in a series of tweets Thursday morning.

It was Pyongyang’s admission that only the US, and not the 14 other countries that voted to sanction them, that brought on the punchline. He whined, “They didn’t vote for Trump“.

The statement is a direct response to bipartisan criticism of the ultimatum Trump issued to North Korea on Tuesday.

Should the day come for Donald Trump to make that speech from the Oval Office about why he’s about to do what everyone hopes he never has to do, I think all of us would appreciate a little more accuracy about the underlying facts than we had the last time. We are just one of the 15 countries. The United States, we sanction a lot of other countries.

“The Late Show” played the clip of Trump promising to bring “fire and fury” if North Korea continued with its threats. “They will be met with fire and fury, like the world has never seen”, Trump says. “I’m just kidding”, Colbert joked.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain said in an interview with Phoenix radio station KTAR that he takes “exception to the President’s comments because you’ve got to be sure that you can do what you say you’re going to do”.