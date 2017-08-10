Gold futures rise to near two-month high on geopolitical tension

The dollar rose against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Thursday as investors consolidated positions with the low-yielding Swiss franc and Japanese yen supported amid deepending anxiety over tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Equities slid and the Swiss franc and some developed-market government bonds advanced as President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” following a series of missile tests by the communist regime, boosting demand for haven assets.

U.S. Treasury long-dated yields dropped to six-week lows, pressured by U.S.

“The overnight Korean news has prompted some unwinding of the cheapening trades on the franc that has been going on for some time and though positioning is not stretched by any means, the franc’s strength may have room to run”, said Timothy Graf, head of macro strategy at State Street Global Markets in London.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.4 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 22,014.94, the S&P 500 lost 5.51 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,469.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.19 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 6,339.27. “At least in this segment, investors apparently remain reluctant to seek gold’s safe haven”.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, rose to a near three-month high of 15.36.

Shares fell in Asian and European trading after Pyongyang responded to the US president’s tough language with a threat to launch a nuclear strike on the US Pacific territory of Guam.

“Geopolitics splashed cold water on the markets”, said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Against the dollar the euro was 0.16 percent lower.

“The yen is the big story really”. -North Korean situation, there are a few economic reports that could garner a response from U.S. Dollar and gold traders.

The rally came after Tuesday’s drop to a two-week low on better-than-expected U.S.jobs data, while investors awaited USA inflation figures later this week for further clues about the pace of interest rate rises. -North Korea tensions and the weak data that further reduced expectations of an interest rate hike in December. Silver rose 1.7% to $16.70 per ounce.

U.S. crude rose 0.69 per cent to US$49.51 per barrel and Brent was last at US$52.66, up 1 per cent on the day. “For now, the uptrend is very much intact in gold, reacting to external geopolitical events”, said Jonathan Butler, commodities analyst at Mitsubishi in London.

Gold prices were up almost 1% (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-gains-about-1-as-us-north-korea-tensions-grow-2017-08-09) to $1,273.30 an ounce.