Google To Use Blizzard’s StarCraft 2 To Train Its DeepMind AI

Blizzard’s partnership with DeepMind, a firm that specializes in machine learning, has culminated in the release of the StarCraft II API, which is available now.

Last year Google and Blizzard announced a team up of sorts where Google wanted to see if its DeepMind AI was capable of learning and playing Blizzard’s StarCraft 2. It follows efforts by other companies, such as Facebook and Microsoft, to open game environments, including the original StarCraft game and the game Minecraft, to the entire AI research community.

Starcraft II has been a target for Alphabet’s DeepMind AI research for a while now – the UK AI company took on Blizzard’s sci-fi strategy game starting a year ago, and announced plans to create an open AI research environment based on the game to make it possible for others to contribute to the effort of creating a virtual agent who can best the top human StarCraft players in the world.

“We’ve learned a lot during our collaboration with DeepMind on this project, and we’re very excited to get these tools in your hands to see what unbelievable things we can create together”, Blizzard wrote in a separate blog post also published Wednesday.Among the tools Activision Blizzard is making public are a dataset of anonymized game replays – essentially recordings of humans playing the game – that computer scientist will be able to use to help train their systems. DeepMind also provided a white paper for reference.

While this is potentially an incredible way for researchers to understand how machines learn, Blizzard claims it could also lead to new ways for fans to enjoy StarCraft II. “For example, while the objective of the game is to beat the opponent, the player must also carry out and balance a number of sub-goals, such as gathering resources or building structures”. This includes a large dataset of replays from StarCraft II that has been taken from professional matches and a set of mini-games that can help in development of AI in one particular aspect among the numerous elements within the game, as pointed out in a report by The Verge.

“This API also exposes a sandbox for the community to experiment with, using both learning-based AI and scripted AI to build new tools that can benefit the StarCraft II and AI communities”, reads the Blizzard blog.

Those are all challenges for a machine (well, and humans) that have difficulty spotting cause-and-effect.

Why StarCraft II? As the DeepMind post explains, when you take into account how many choices need to be made in sequence, there are millions of actions that can be taken at any given time.

