Googler Who Got Laid Off Says Management Smeared, Shamed Him

Google has been in the headlines this week after a leaked memo from an employee named James Damore caused outrage on the internet and panic at the company over his alleged conservative views. “So it really feels like they betrayed me in some way”.

The last has not been heard over Google’s memo scandal as over 60 former and current female employees of the tech company are considering a suit over pay gap and sexism allegations.

“A lot of this came from me seeing some of the problems in our culture at Google where a lot of people that weren’t in this group-think just felt totally isolated and alienated”, Damore said.

Fired Google Employee James Damore participated in a podcast on August 8, explaining his views on the left, the right, liberal and conservative thinking.

Damore said he isn’t “racist” or “sexist” and distanced himself from the alt-right during his appearance on Bloomberg. “It was only after it got viral that upper management started shaming me and eventually firing me”, Damore says.

Mr. Damore also responded to the criticism directed at him by YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki who on Wednesday said that his memo was hurtful and would have been criticized even more widely if he used the same arguments to attempt explaining the lack of minority workers in the tech industry. “That’s just trying to smear my image rather than actually looking at the evidence”.

The Bloomberg TV interview was Damore’s first appearance on a mainstream media outlet.

Chang asked whether Damore identifies with the alt-right, an emerging online movement that rejects traditional conservatism.