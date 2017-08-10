GOP lawmaker: Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ comments not increasing North Korea tensions

Trump has retweeted Fox & Friends nine times already this week, which he’s spending at his private club in New Jersey.

Steve Herman, White House correspondent for Voice of America, suggested that Trump’s global promotion of Fox’s journalism could reinforce long-held assumptions in North Korea that the USA government tells the media what to say. “Those are alarming actions, they’re provocative actions on the part of North Korea”.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) says he doesn’t think President Trump’s “fire and fury” comments are increasing tensions with North Korea.

It is important to note that this language was a good deal more precise than Trump’s statement, which had seemed to suggest that USA forces might launch a preëmptive nuclear strike on North Korea in response to mere verbal threats.

In Easley, Graham said Trump has resolved to prevent North Korea from possessing nuclear-tipped missiles capable of striking the United States. He went on to claim-erroneously, according to some fact checkers-that this arsenal “is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before”.

Graham also talked about Afghanistan and his plan to replace Obamacare with federal grants that states could use for health care as they choose.

Britain’s UN ambassador said the United Kingdom “stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States” in tackling the nuclear threat from North Korea and making sure it can not pursue its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen”.

The president’s retweets about his rhetoric Tuesday come as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was urging calm. But Tillerson told reporters that nothing he’s seen or knows of in the last day dramatically changed the situation.

The Secretary of State’s intention seemed plain: to defend his volatile boss and suggest that there was method behind his apparent madness, but also to convey to the American public, and to the country’s allies, that nothing fundamental had changed about US policy toward North Korea.

The lawmakers noted that they wrote to Trump in late May raising similar concerns but had not received a response.

On Monday Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee issued a press release welcoming a United Nations Security Council Resolution strengthening sanctions on North Korea, after the North tested intercontinental ballistic missiles on July 4 and 28.