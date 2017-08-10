GOP senator: Trump needs Congress to approve strike on North Korea

“And so the extreme media is going to whatever it can to tear down this president, but as long as the people stand for what they want and what they believe, then we’re gonna keep winning”.

It was an escalation of words Tuesday between the USA and North Korea, following reports that the small country had created a warhead small enough to fit on top of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The United States is speaking out with a unified message on North Korea, the US State Department insisted Wednesday, playing down divergent comments from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un both seem like reasonable men”.

Senator Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Mr Trump sent “the wrong message” in his comments about North Korea. Humphrey also said that Trump is “impaired by a seriously sick psyche”, and that “his sick mind and reckless conduct could consume the lives of millions”.

In an interview with Fox News’s “The Story”, Sullivan said, “I$3 f one of the military options that the administration is looking at is a preemptive war on the Korean peninsula launched by the United States, that would require the authorization of Congress”. I’m not saying what we have isn’t special.

“The United States is on the same page”, Nauert said.

“Obviously, as the commander in chief, the president can react to attacks on the country in a way that he has broader authority on that”. Sanctions will largely target North Korea’s coal, iron, and seafood exports and possibly make the reclusive state suffer a $1 billion financial hit. “I was mentioning the discussions of a preemptive war on the peninsula, that clearly goes in the realm of the authorisation of Congress”.

Humphrey, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, called for Trump to be “relieved of the powers of the presidency” as soon as possible.