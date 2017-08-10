Govt capex to rise 25% to Rs. 3.9 lakh cr by FY’20

Food subsidy bill will rise to Rs 1.75 lakh crore in 2018-19 and Rs 2 lakh crore in the following fiscal.

While fertiliser subsidies are expected to stay flat, the food subsidy bill is estimated to shoot up sharply from ₹1.45 lakh crore this year to ₹2,00,000 crore by 2019-20, as per the medium-term expenditure framework tabled by the finance ministry in Parliament on Thursday.

The major components of revenue expenditure include salaries, pension, expenditure on Defence, interest payments and subsidies.

Capital expenditure constitutes 14.4% of total expenditure in BE 17-18.

Together with revenue expenditure, government’s total spending is projected to rise from Rs 21.46 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 23.4 lakh crore in the next financial year and Rs 25.95 lakh crore in 2019-20, it said.

“During the course of the current financial year, it is expected that the increase in HRA (Housing Rent Allowance) that was recommended by the 7th Pay Commission will lead to an additional expenditure on salaries to the tune of Rs 11,500 crore for the remaining 8 months of the financial which will be required to be provided at the revised estimates stage”, the finance ministry said. “The tax-GDP ratios are projected to be 11.6% and 11.9%, in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively”, the finance ministry statement said.

The first Medium Term Expenditure Framework was laid in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in August 2013.

Sector-wise projections of capital expenditure by the government in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20. The capital expenditure component in Department of Financial Services is from bank capitalization scheme that is operated by the Department. Defence spending is expected to rise from Rs 91,580 crore in the current fiscal to Rs 1,01,137 crore in the next one year and Rs 1,11,706 crore in 2019-20. The railways are anticipated to focus both on safety related aspects of capital expenditure and also on the opening of new lines in the medium term.

The government expects to more than halve its petroleum subsidy bill over the next three years, from ₹25,000 crore this year to just ₹10,000 crore by 2019-20.

On the food subsidy due to about 80 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, the government said reforms have been initiated with six States automating all fair price shops and 72% of Ration cards being seeded with Aadhaar numbers. As a percentage of gross tax revenue this constituted 27%. He has set a target of limiting fiscal deficit for the next financial year 2017-18 at 3.2% GDP, relaxing it slightly from 3% as was mandated in the FRBM Act. Interest payments work out to 3.1 percent of GDP.

The reduction in interest rates in the a year ago is expected to result in savings of around Rs 12,000 crore in terms of interest costs of borrowings.

Though interest payments were budgeted to be Rs 4,92,670 crore in 2016-17, the provisional actuals for interest payments in 2016-17 worked out to Rs 4,80,519 crore. “This is partly a result of the robust tax revenue growth that has been assumed… the resulting buoyancy in revenues are anticipated to cushion the interest payment outgo of the government”, the statement noted.

The finance ministry has projected that capital expenditure will expand 10.1% in 2018-19 from 10.7% in 2017-18 before it picks up to touch 14.4% in 2019-20.

The review projected aggregate revenue expenditure in defence, excluding pensions, to grow by about 10.4 per cent in 2018-19 and 8.5 per cent in 2019-20.

Salary projections (net of Defence salaries) in absolute terms is therefore kept to Rs 1,38,122 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 1,49,457 crore in 2019-20.