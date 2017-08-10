Ground Transmission Lines A Problem for Keystone XL

Retired University of Nebraska professor Paul Johnsgard told Public Service Commission members the loss of even one of the 350 or so birds which migrate through Nebraska, near the proposed Keystone XL route, could hurt the rebound of the birds.

“According to the law, it’s TransCanada’s responsibility to prove this pipeline was in the public interest”.

But pipeline builder TransCanada defended its proposal to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, arguing that the company’s “preferred route” makes the most sense and causes the least amount of disruption. They offered no evidence to suggest that.

“There’s no compelling argument why this should go in the ground in contrast there are extremely compelling arguments about all the risks presents to landowners and therefore to Nebraska in general”, Landowner Jane Crumly said.

The project has pitted landowners and environmentalists anxious about greenhouse gas emissions, oil spills and environmental contamination, against business advocates who say it will lower fuel prices, shore up national security and bring jobs.

Supporter Dallas Jones, Jr. agrees.

TransCanada’s controversial pipeline is the subject of a week-long public hearing in Ricketts’ state, as Nebraska’s Public Service Commission solicits stakeholder feedback on the project.

“It’s absolutely critical because without route certainty”.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission must decide by November 23 whether to approve or reject the project, based on evidence presented at hearings that could continue through Friday.

John said TransCanada was “hopeful for a positive outcome” from the Nebraska commission.

The commissioners have three options.

“We’ve been here for two days of hearings in which we’ve heard witness after witness say that we have to approve a route with a fixed starting point because the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved it, but all the South Dakota Public Utilities commission did was to grant a construction permit”, said Dave Domina, an Omaha attorney.

Bold Nebraska said based on the way the commission rules, it’s likely either side will appeal the decision.