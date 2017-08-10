Guam Governor: ‘I Want’ A President Who Will Retaliate

The threat was made by a North Korean Army Spokesman on Wednesday only hours after “fire and fury” threats were made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Gov. Eddie Calvo assured citizens that there is no imminent threat to the island and that the USA will defend Guam in any case.

“This is American sovereign soil…there are over 200,000 American citizens”, Calvo said, noting his island’s geographic proximity to North Korea. He adds that he will continue discussions with Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield to discuss military and first-responder readiness, to ensure that Guam is “prepared for any eventuality”. “We are not just a military installation”, Calvo said.

The sharp increase in tensions rattled financial markets and prompted warnings from US officials and analysts not to engage in rhetorical slanging matches with North Korea.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a stop through Guam on his way back to Washington from Malaysia on Wednesday, echoed their remarks, saying he does not believe there is “any imminent threat” of an attack from North Korea.

North Korea says it has mastered a crucial technology needed to strike the US with a nuclear missile. Most recently, on Saturday, the UN Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted a resolution tightening the sanctions on North Korea.

“An attack or threat on Guam is a threat or attack on the United States”, he went on.

In response, Trump threatened the Asian country “with fire and fury”.

The U.S. has remained technically at war with North Korea since the 1950 to 1953 Korean conflict ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.