Guam residents fear attack after North Korea threat

Early Wednesday, North Korea’s strategic rocket force threatened to fire intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards Guam, following the passage of a new US -led resolution against the regime at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Here’s a rundown on the island and its significance. “I condemn the nuclear tests and missile provocations that North Korea has been carrying out as if it’s unbridled”.

Guam, which is 210 square miles, is almost 4,000 miles west of Hawaii.

The island of 162,000 people is only 210 square miles and is dominated by the us military, which controls about one-third of its territory.

The tiny US territory of Guam feels a strong sense of patriotism and confidence in the American military. Its total population is more than 162,000, according to the latest census data.

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer strategic bomber flew from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to Japanese and South Korean airspace on August 7, 2017.

His brother Mitch Thompson, who also lives on Guam, added he believes “a lot of people have no confidence that the White House will do the right thing under the circumstances”.

Similar threats in 2013 led Guam’s U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo to advocate for the THAAD system, she said in a statement Wednesday.

“Every time there is some saber rattling in the part of the world, Guam is always part of the occasion”, Robert A. Underwood, the president of the University of Guam and the island’s former delegate to the House of Representatives, told the Washington Post.

Reports suggested North Korea mastered a technological hurdle needed to strike the US with a nuclear missile. “I feel safe with our military presence here – Andersen and the Navy”.

The KPA spokesman said in a statement it was “carefully examining” a recommendation by Kim Jong-un for “a powerful and effective action plan for containing the US imperialists’ aggression hardware”.

Guam became a United States territory in 1898 during the Spanish-American War. In World War II, Guam was seized by the Japanese shortly after the Pearl Harbor attacks and won back by the U.S.in 1944. But in 1950, an act of Congress made it an unincorporated organized territory of the United States.

The island has limited self-government with an elected governor, small legislature, and non-voting delegates in the U.S. lower house, the House of Representatives.

“Once they wash and shampoo out of the shower, they’re 99 percent free of any fallout”, said Levin. By 2004 – long before North Korea had missiles that could hypothetically reach the USA mainland – South Korean newspapers were reporting that Pyongyang had the capacity to strike Guam. About 30 percent of it is controlled by USA armed forces, including the Anderson Air Force Base, which hosts B52 bombers and fighter jets.

Though local officials downplayed any threat and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was unruffled as he headed to Guam to refuel on his trip back to Washington from Malaysia, people who live and work on the island said they could no longer shrug off the idea of being a potential target.