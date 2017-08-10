Gurugram: Woman chased by two men in vehicle

The Gurugram incident again yet again puts a question mark on the safety of women and girls in the state of Haryana and also in NCR.

The victim in Gurgaon alleged that the men started following her soon after she left her office around midnight. 29-year-old Varnika Kundu had alleged that Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar chased her and Vikas even tried to open her vehicle door.

The woman, an executive with a private firm, was on her scooter and was returning home from work around midnight when the men started following her, she told police. They called her out repeatedly and tried to obstruct her way in a bid to stop her, the police said.The woman said the accused gave up when she approached some passersby for help near the Atul Kataria chowk. The men attempted to stop her twice but she escaped by getting into a narrow lane, according to the report. “I tried to ignore them and raced for my life, and somehow reached home”, she said in her police complaint, reported The Times of India.

She filed a police complaint next morning at police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar’s office.

The police have registered a FIR against the unidentified men under the Section of 354D (stalking) of the IPC.

Director General of Police Tejinder Luthria said that they will ask the court to allow them to take the accused into police custody.

The victim jotted down the car’s registration number. “We are going through all CCTV footages to get some clues to the accused”, Mr Khairwar said. “We are trying to trace the auto and the accused”, said inspector Bhartendra, SHO, Sector 14 police station. “We are trying to identify the culprits”.