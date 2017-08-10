Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton: Ronald Koeman confirms Swansea deal ‘close’

The 27-year-old made 13 assists in EPL action last season, and skipped part of the pre-season tour because he was expected to be sold.

However, talks continue and indeed sources on both sides remain confident that a deal will be done.

Reports on Tuesday evening had suggested that talks between the Toffees and Swans had broken down over a restructuring of the apparent £50m deal that was already in place, but Koeman moved to allay fears over those concerns and stated discussions were still taking place. “Talks are ongoing and I’m speaking to our chairman and owners every day for an update but there isn’t a current conclusion to it at the moment”.

“We have a valuation, the other club has a valuation and we have not met”.

Sigurdsson will miss Swansea’s opening game of the Premier League season at Southampton on Saturday, with the Welsh club thought to be holding out for a fee of £50million for their star player.

“I know for sure they have the best interest of the club in mind”.

Ronal Koeman’s Everton are willing to pay around £45 million and while the market is inflated, you can bet if Swansea reinvest around £35 million of that and do it wisely, they will get their hands on a very good player, one that wants to play for Swansea City.

“We have a number of weeks to go and I don’t anticipate it going to the end of the window”, Clement said of the Sigurdsson situation.

“I think so because we haven’t seen many outs and we’ve got good additions to the group”, he said.

He said, “I would love him [Wayne Rooney] to do well”. That is not the case, we are still in negotiations.

Clement told his prematch news conference: “We are at a critical stage of this situation and hope it’s going to be resolved very quickly”.