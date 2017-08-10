Hackers Threatening HBO: “Pay-Up, or We’ll Release Game of Thrones”

Last week, HBO saw hackers announce a 1.5TB trove of cable TV goodies, including a show called Game of Thrones, which seems like an endurance test to us but some people apparently do like it.

In a statement released to Wired, HBO spokesman Jeff Cusson said that the network continues to investigate the data breach. On Aug. 2, days after the HBO hack was first acknowledged, Plepler told staff: “We do not believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised, but the forensic review is ongoing”.

Hackers holding HBO data are demanding between $12 and $15 million in ransom. Entertainment Weekly reported last week that hackers stole 1.5 terabytes of data and leaked online a script or treatment for an upcoming episode of the network’s popular series Game of Thrones, along with yet-to-be-broadcast episodes of the series Ballers and Room 104.

The hackers demanded “our six-month salary in bitcoin”, claiming they earn $12m to $15m a year from blackmailing organisations whose networks they have breached. They said they would only deal directly with “Richard” and only send one “letter” detailing how to pay.

This is the second data dump from the purported hacker. Their biggest threat appears to be dumping videos of future shows online with their logo “HBO Is Falling” superimposed.

Numerous more than 50 internal documents released were labelled “confidential”, including a spreadsheet of legal claims against the TV network, job offer letters to several top executives, slides discussing future technology plans, and a list of 37,977 emails called “Richard’s Contact list”, an apparent reference to Plepler.

A screenshot of folders with labels like “Budgets”, “Legal”, and “Licensing & Retail”.

They claim to have personal phone numbers and email addresses for Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, and Lena Headey, as well as more as-yet unreleased footage from the HBO series. In that attack, hackers unearthed thousands of embarrassing emails and released personal information, including salaries and social security numbers, of almost 50,000 current and former Sony employees. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the message also demanded money from HBO, claiming that HBO was the group’s 17th target, only three of whom they said did not pay.