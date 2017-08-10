Halle Berry says X-Men’s Storm and Wolverine were once an item

This relationship was alluded to in a deleted scene for X-Men: Days of Future Past, where Storm and Wolverine shared a passionate kiss before Wolverine was projected back into time. Fans had often wondered what it all meant but nobody has spoken up about it until now.

“She said: “(They) used to be lovers.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berry revealed the pair were lovers at one point.

Storm and Wolverine have had a few different romantic relationships throughout the X-Men comics, but in the movie universe, it seemed safe to say that the two were just friends.

Berry said: “Storm and Logan had a thing“. There’s not really a moment in the known continuity of the X-Men movies where Jean Grey could “come in” and mess up a thing between Logan and Storm except when Jean returned from the dead as Dark Phoenix in X-Men: The Last Stand and Logan was forced to put her down.

She characterized their relationship as “wonderful, for a time” – that is, until Logan was drawn to Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey, leaving Storm “heartbroken”. So, we decided that Storm and Logan had a thing, and then Jean came and messed that up … I joke in the movies, I’m like, How come nobody’s loving on Storm. In the end, we’re admittedly glad it got left on the cutting room floor. Since Storm didn’t really have a love interest in the films, Berry, Jackman, and the creative team decided it’d be best if the two heroes were a pair.

Considering how Wolverine’s tortured love for Jean Grey ultimately brought him nothing but misery, it’s rather a shame that he didn’t pick the African weather goddess after all.