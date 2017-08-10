Hands-on footage leaks LG V30 body, user interface

Incorporating OLED displays on its smartphone also shows that LG is seeking to extend its OLED leadership from the premium TV sector to the premium smartphone market.

Screenshot showing off the LG V30.

The photos show that the V30 closely resembles the LG G6, with a bezel-less design.

The LG V30 will have storage options of 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB.

Back in July, LG released an invitation to a major event it was holding at IFA 2017, where it was hinted the V30 would debut. “Camera. Action” in the center. But it does sound a lot like the features Samsung uses on its devices with curved displays.

According to footage showing the front of the phone, the phone’s camera UI also looks nearly identical to what you get on LG’s current phones. The alleged LG V30, in the submitted videos, can be seen sporting a FullVision Display with thin bezels across top and bottom of the display and rounded corners, just like the LG G6 and the Q6 smartphones from the company. Reports also suggest that the phone would feature a dual rear camera setup at the back panel with dual-tone LED and autofocus feature.

“This is a step-by-step slogan in prepping for cinematography, letting you know that the LG V30 is equipped with high-performance image capture”, the Korean blog post roughly translates to. Of course these pictures need to be taken with a grain of salt, since case makers do get the dimensions for the LG V30 and other devices, to make these case, they do not get pictures of the device. The LG V30 will reportedly feature a 6-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display and will be the first smartphone from LG’s camp to come with an OLED screen.

Availability is a bit of a tough one to talk about right now. Everything will be unveiled on August 31st during the launch time of this phone.