HBO hackers allegedly release executive’s emails, ‘Game of Thrones’ episode summary

The hackers who targeted HBO have made good on a promise to release more of the cable network’s confidential data.

Hackers claimed to have stolen a digital copy of ABC parent Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and threatened to release bits of it online – in increments – if their demands for an enormous amount of Bitcoin money weren’t met. Disney made clear it would not pay. As we said, the forensic review is ongoing.

Plepler’s note said that HBO would hire an outside firm to provide credit monitoring for employees, but did not explain why.

“HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week”, HBO’s statement reads.

The hackers claim to have taken 1.5TB of data – the equivalent to several TV series box sets or millions of documents – but HBO said that it doesn’t believe its email system as a whole has been compromised, although it did acknowledge the theft of “proprietary information”.

The message was delivered as a video letter to HBO chief executive Richard Plepler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the Sony hack of 2014, some of the most damaging revelations came not from leaked scripts or financials, but from the public airing of private email conversations.

The hackers responsible for HBO’s recent data breach have demonstrated a show of force by releasing some company emails they mined during the digital attack.

This is not the first time HBO has been the victim of a hack.

“We successfully breached into your huge network…”

By penetrating your Internal Network and other related platforms, we obtained your highly confidential Documents, IT related data, Scripts and etc. these data dump, as you will see, contains HBO’s Various Contracts, Mutual Agreements, Human resources, internal structure, global affiliates, Business strategies, worldwide Marketing, IT infrastructures, producing films & Series (with very detail info!), budget detail for major operations, how you sell and how much!, various strategic insights in every aspects, confidential research, internal letters & Tax Evading Proofs!