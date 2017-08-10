He will stay at Everton – Koeman confirms no offers made for Barkley

The Everton manager has also revealed the club have received no firm interest in midfielder Ross Barkley and the England global is now back in training after groin surgery. I heard some rumours that talks had broken down but still we are in negotiations with Swansea. “We are not in a hurry”.

Everton are prepared to sell the vaunted England global and valued him at £50m a few months ago but they may have to sell Barkley for a smaller fee due to the lack of length on his current deal, which expire in less than 12 months’ time.

Barkley, 23, who has a year remaining on his contract, has not signed the new deal offered to him.

He added that Barkley has returned to training after recovering from a groin injury and has been working with the squad this week. He has participated the last two training sessions but he lost a long period of pre-season.

He continued: “I don’t have any update”. That means he will stay at Everton until now.

Tottenham and Arsenal have been linked with the player in recent weeks, although no bid has yet come in. If there is an offer, maybe the club will not accept. “If somebody likes to buy Ross then it’s a big deal”.

“For Ross Barkley you have to sign for the right manager, somebody that’s going to improve him, and more importantly coach him and make him a better footballer”.

But Rose believes there is only one manager who can get the best out of his England team-mate and says Barkley teaming up with fellow England internationals Harry Kane, Dele Alli and himself would be a great deal for all involved. And the best 11 will start the game. “I respect every personal ambition of every player but still he is training with Everton and is part of the team”.