Hearing Resumes In Penn State Fraternity Death

The video surveillance system from a Penn State fraternity house is in the hands of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, whose agents are trying to reconstruct any possible deleted videos, Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said Thursday after a daylong hearing in the hazing death case of Timothy Piazza. Relatives have been groaning and voicing their complaints.

A police detective revealed on the stand Thursday that he believed one of the 18 fraternity members charged in connection to Piazza’s death had deleted the basement videos on February 6, two days after Piazza died, and just before police meant to collect the videos. He had trouble keeping his trousers up and then collapsed into a large chair in the Beta Theta Pi house’s great room.

After sitting in the chair for a few minutes – looking “distressed”, according to Scicchitano – Piazza walks to the patio door again and closes it, just like in the screenshots Simon originally showed. Scicchitano testified that he now suspects the basement video was purposely erased, and charges may result.

Scicchitano said he was sure which of the dozen-and-a-half suspects deleted the video, but didn’t name him in court, Pennlive.com reported.

Timothy Piazza, center, is seen with his parents Evelyn and James Piazza, during his high school football team’s Senior Night, in Flemington, N.J., October 31, 2014.

State College Police Detective David Scicchitano made the claim during the fourth day of preliminary hearings in the case against the students, who face charges such as involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.

Piazza’s friends waited some 40 minutes that morning to call for help, and medical experts have said he had suffered severe head and abdominal injuries.

Beta Theta Pi, which also faces involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges, was banned from Penn State after Piazza’s death. Simon suggested it was possible that the women could have brought alcohol, which Piazza could have then consumed.

Piazza family attorney Tom Kline said the new allegation was shocking to the family. Security camera footage inside the frat house recorded the response of fraternity leaders and other members as they dealt with the injured and intoxicated new fraternity brother with a series of efforts.

Excerpts from the footage, narrated by the lead detective during a previous court session, showed fraternity members holding down Piazza, strapping him to a loaded backpack to keep him from turning over and choking, pouring liquids on him and trying to get him to stand so they could dress him, even though he appeared to be unconscious.

Piazza, who hit his head several times, eventually fell down the house’s basement stairs.

As classified by Scicchitano, Trilogy is a “defunct sorority”, and Simon said the group lost its sorority status because of problems with alcohol. “They’re not wearing name badges”.

Michael Leahey, attorney for Beta Theta Pi, said the defense has not received the full surveillance video, only portions of it, and he wants a forensic analysis of it.

Previously, the cameras were described as “not working”, according to District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller.