Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne

The newest expansion for the online collectible card game “Hearthstone” called “Knights of the Frozen Throne” will be released this week. If you haven’t heard much about the expansion yet (which I’d find surprising given all the reveals), Frozen Throne brings the evil influence of the Lich King to the game, transforming the cards and even the heroes into abominations. Check out the gallery below to see which cards are our favorites, which we think will disappoint, what our experts found overpowered and finally, what cards we think will reshape the meta. Once you complete the prologue mission, you’ll receive a free random Legendary Death Knight Hero card, and if you can defeat the expansion’s final mission with all nine classes, you’ll unlock a new Paladin Hero: Prince Arthas.

The Lich King-Lord of the Scourge, master of Icecrown Citadel, and wielder of the cursed runeblade Frostmourne-has come to conquer the tavern and those within it, promising power in the form of 135 frosty new cards. Let us know in the comments section. Overall, it feels like Blizzard is taking more risks, so it’s exciting to see how the expansion will change the game.

Since I’m particularly keen on the Death Knight cards, which offer some fantastic-looking late game control options for nearly every class and almost all look to be quality cards, I made a decision to open my packs before going into the Adventure. Since you can no longer get more copies of a card in a new pack than you can fit in a deck (e.g., you can no longer open a pack with four Angry Chickens in it), there seems to be more variety in what’s available to open. And you are guaranteed to get a Frozen Throne Legendary within the first 10 packs of the new sets. Players now have the chance to win Knights of the Frozen Throne card packs as quest rewards or prizes in the Arena, and can also craft cards from the expansion by using Arcane Dust collected from disenchanting unwanted cards.