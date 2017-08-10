Highway covered in pizza after a crash

Officials said no one was injured in the accident that happened on Interstate 30.

An 18-wheeler containing DiGiorno and Tombstone frozen pizzas toppled over, spilling the pies everywhere and causing an Arkansas highway to shut down for hours on Wednesday.

ARDOT spokesman Danny Straessle said there were no human injuries. The result was a damaged trailer and the roadway dropped a huge number of boxes with the pizzas.

What a waste, but luckily everyone was OK, except for those who love frozen pizzas.

The highway, which goes around the south side of Little Rock, is part of a major link that connects Dallas and points west to Memphis, Tennessee, and points north and east.

Owing to road accident the highway was blocked for four hours while they cleared the road from the boxes. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

According to the outlet, the bulk of the spill occurred in front of the Arkansas Department of Transportation office.