Holyrood flexes muscles ahead of Brexit talks

“The UK Government is pursuing an extreme Brexit which will damage jobs and the economy by forcing us out of the world’s biggest market-place”.

The possibility of releasing new powers to Holyrood after Brexit will be discussed in talks between the United Kingdom and Scottish ministers later.

But after more than an hour, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Brexit Minister Michael Russell emerged from the talks to say that nothing had changed.

However, privately it is understood that progress was made and that there is agreement on…

Russell said the current plans “fatally undermine” the powers of the Scottish Parliament and consent for the proposed EU Withdrawal Bill would be withheld by the legislature in Edinburgh.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones said the Repeal Bill was “a naked power-grab” that returned European Union powers to Westminster instead of sharing them with Scotland and Wales.

Now Nicola Sturgeon has had to row back on her vow to hold a second Scottish independence referendum following losing a number of seats in the election, ministers are determined to make gains in other areas.

Both devolved administrations have said they will not recommend legislative consent for the Bill in its current state.

“We remain absolutely clear that, as things stand, we will not recommend to the Scottish Parliament that it gives its consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill”, Mr Russell said.

“The bill as now drafted is impractical and unworkable. Instead we have an attempted power grab which must be abandoned”.

In a statement issued before the meeting, Russell renewed the Scottish government’s ultimatum to withhold legislative consent for that bill unless United Kingdom ministers gave ground.

The Scottish Parliament has never previously withheld consent over such a measure, with previous disputes resolved after negotiation, so the current impasse sees the United Kingdom heading into uncharted territory.

“There will be other areas where I intend that the Scottish and United Kingdom governments can make progress in identifying policy areas that could be released to Holyrood under the new legislative arrangements”.

UK Ministers have insisted that the Withdrawal bill is more of a technical mechanism to ensure that the logistics of Brexit and the mass transfer of powers from Brussels to the UK can be undertaken when Brexit formally happens in March 2019. London argues these powers could then be released under the Repeal Bill.