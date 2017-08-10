‘Hot Water Challenge’ leaves little girls with horrific burns

The mother of 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt says Jamoneisha had hot water poured on her after she fell asleep at a party at a friend’s house on Findlay Avenue in the Bronx on Monday.

A 12-year-old girl accused of administering the torture has been charged with felony assault.

Result: Merritt is now treated in the hospital of Harlem for severe burns to the chest, back and shoulders.

Graphic images of the victim in hospital show the little girl with puss-filled blisters all over her face, neck and shoulders.

Merritt’s family is devasted.

Speaking outside the hospital where she is being treated, the victim’s uncle said she was doing well but was not aware of the damage done to her. She was admitted to a burn unit with second-degree burns.

According to NY1, the girl, identified as Jamoneisha Merritt, was sleeping but was jolted awake after the water was poured on her. Merritt also said she thinks the one adult inside the apartment did not do enough to prevent the attack.

The heinous act was apparently part of a moronic stunt known as the “hot water challenge”, in which an unsuspecting person has boiling hot water dumped on them.

“Her and her friend got into an argument and she told her if she goes to sleep they were going to do something to her”, Yolanda said.

“She’s very sad. She’s emotionally messed up”, Merritt’s mother told NY 1. They say the boiling water may have burned her face, but her spirit has not been extinguished. And they just been bullying her. “I don’t want her to see me cry”.

As the New York Post noted in its report, 8-year-old girl Ki’ari Pope of Florida died last month after being dared to drink boiling water through a straw by her cousin.