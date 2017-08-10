House price growth coming to a standstill, say surveyors

The number of estate agents saying prices in zones one and two of the capital were falling, rather than rising, rose to 48 per cent in the July, from 45 per cent, the survey, by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), showed.

Regionally, prices remained on a relatively firm upward trend in Northern Ireland, the West Midlands and the South West. Respondents are not anticipating activity in the sales market to gain impetus, with both three month and twelve month expectations series entrenched in negative territory. The South East also recorded a negative price reading, which was the weakest for the region since 2011.

On Monday, a report from Halifax showed house prices slipped 0.2 per cent in the three months through July, a fourth consecutive quarterly decline.

Contributors to the July survey were asked whether sales were coming in at the asking price. Whilst this is not uncommon in a flatter market, 33% of respondents said the agreed price was up to 5% below the asking price and 26% reported between 5% and 10% under.

House prices in the United Kingdom rose at the slowest rate in over four years in July, hurt by lingering political uncertainty, recent tax changes and a limited number number of homes for sale, according to an industry body.

House price growth is slowing to a standstill, with London and the South East applying the brakes, according to surveyors. Homes for sale for more than £2m have had their prices slashed by an average of 10pc, while those in the middle of the market, valued between £200,000 and £500,000, have been reduced in price by just 3pc.

Meanwhile, Nationwide’s rival house price index recorded a 0.3% monthly increase, and an annualised rate of growth of 2.9%, down from 3.1% in June.

RICS attributed the slowdown in housing market activity to low stock numbers, political uncertainty and recent tax changes.

“There is no real indication that the housing market will become materially more affordable anytime soon”, RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said.

Persimmon, Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey were all between 0.8-1.2% lower.