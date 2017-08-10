How Analysts Feel About Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)?

Mai Wealth Advisors sold 24,197 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline (PAA)’s stock declined 10.37%. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the first quarter worth $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. As of the end of the quarter Stephens Inc /ar/ had acquired 1,558 shares growing its stake by 1.4%. Mizuho raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co.

08/09/2017 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was downgraded to “equal-weight” by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P.by 16.8% in the first quarter. MA now owns 2,907,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 1,311,319 shares during the period. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The company had a trading volume of 862,116 shares. The market capitalization of the company is at $15.22 Billion.

The company’s Average Revenue Estimate for the current quarter is $5.73 Billion, while Low and High Revenue Estimates are $3.88 Billion and $6.99 Billion respectively.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. It worsened, as 200 investors sold Plains GP Holdings LP shares while 8 reduced holdings. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago. The 1 year EPS growth rate is -44.30%.

For the past 5 years, Plains GP Holdings, L.P.’s EPS growth has been almost 88.2%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The dividend yield of Plains GP Holdings LP stocks is 10.29%. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.41%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAA. Bank of America maintained Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) on Thursday, August 3 with “Neutral” rating.

Raymond James now has a $24 price target on shares of Plains All American (NYSE:PAA). They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) rating on Thursday, August 6. The total value of its holdings decreased 12.0%. On August 8, 2017 the stock rating was changed to a “Neutral” in a report from Baird which was a cut from the previous “Neutral” rating. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. At recent closing price of $20.97, PAGP has a chance to add $11.64 or 55.51% in 52 weeks, based on mean target price ($32.61) placed by analysts.The analyst consensus opinion of 2.3 looks like a hold. PAA has diverse figures for different time frames; starting from week’s performance reduced -20.08% in last five regular trading sessions. Armstrong, Chairman reported the purchase of 50,000 shares of PAGP stock. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 700,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,456.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Insider Trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. show that the latest trade was made on 29 Jun 2017 where Sinnott (Robert Vose), the Director completed a transaction type “Buy” in which 374790 shares were traded at a price of $0.

Talara Capital Management Llc, which manages about $249.36M and $280.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 443,990 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $33.45M in 2016Q4, according to the filing. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2016Q3. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.