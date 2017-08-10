‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off is still on the agenda

Greta Gerwig, Drew Tarver, Nicholas D’Agosto, and Andrew Santino starred in the pilot, with actress Meg Ryan taking on the Bob Saget narrator role.

However, CBS had some issues with the stand-alone episode, and after Carter Bays and Craig Thomas refused to re-shoot it, How I Met Your Dad was put on hold. Unfortunately, CBS wasn’t impressed with the pilot.

Following that failed attempt, past year 20th Century Fox Television tried to make it happen again with This Is Us co-executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger behind the project.

About nine months after the last plans for How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Dad seemingly lost steam, chatter about a new show based on the sit-com has appeared on the Internet once again.

So Deadline reports 20th Century Fox Television chairman Dana Walden has said the spin-off is starting over from scratch. If the network isn’t going to get any syndication revenue, the show isn’t quite as valuable to them as a show that they develop in-house. But while How I Met Your Mother fans will be overjoyed to learn that the potential spin-off is once again tentatively in the works, they will be very much aware that they have been burned by this hope before. The HIMYM creators had already cast and shot the pilot for woman-centric new series called How I Met Your Dad, but CBS ultimately passed on the spinoff and it wound up dying.

For now, this is just a hopeful series.

Spinoffs are tricky. Lean too far away from the original and audiences complain the new show has forgotten everything that made the first one good. We’ll have to see where the writers go with it.