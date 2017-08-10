How Pogba convinced Lukaku about Manchester United move in a dinner

United went 2-0 down quickly and it looked like they may get swamped – but Rashford helped pull things round for United and injected some much needed pace and directness at Madrid.

“Man United have been out of the Champions League for a couple of years and the experienced players aren’t there any more”.

One former Premier League striker was quick to get behind the United striker after his disappointing miss, confident that the Belgian will score plenty of goals in Manchester this season.

However, his performance was far from convincing and his inability to convert two glaring chances made him an item of ridicule on social media. A late, odd foul throw summed up a mixed evening for the Belgian forward, while fellow big money player Paul Pogba had an indifferent evening in midfield.

Ander Herrera pounced on a loose ball, beating Toni Kroos to the touch, before setting off on a sprint down to wing to retrieve it.

Arguably United’s star man on the night.

Lukaku had earlier ballooned a shot over the crossbar with the goal gaping but reacted smartly to steer the ball home after Matic’s effort had been parried by Keylor Navas.

The Red Devils were sent back to school by the best team in the world right now.

Manchester United lost in the European Super Cup Final against Real Madrid despite a spirited second half display.

The deadlock was broken on 24 minutes as Casemiro fired a neat half volley beyond the reach of David de Gea, though United were unfortunate that the offside flag was not raised.

Although he found the net after the break, Manchester United’s new forward struggled against the Champions League holders during the opening 45 of the Super Cup and supporters simply could not believe one piece of decision-making from the Belgium global.

Last night, de Gea was again at his best as his saves was the major reason Madrid didn’t have a more convincing victory.

“The domestic competition has to be where the focus is this season, winning the Premier League”.

And he continued where he left off here, firing past De Gea for the opening goal last night.

