How The Orville Is Bringing Back Classic Star Trek Style Television

In a new interview, Seth MacFarlane, creator of the sci-fi comedy The Orville, says his new show will occupy that space – not the upcoming series Star Trek: Discovery.

“The Orville” premieres on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.

Speaking to a Television Critics Association press tour, MacFarlane said that he sees his show as filling a gap in modern television that’s missing the optimistic fun of older sci-fi like the original Star Trek shows, and that the show will have legitimate, upbeat stories instead of being purely a collection of jokes. “This is sort of an attempt to fill that void in that genre”.

Down on his luck after a bitter divorce, Planetary Union officer Ed Mercer, played by MacFarlane, finally gets the chance to command his own ship. However, the First Officer assigned to him is his ex-wife, Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki).

It’s not just the premise of “The Orville” that has the ring of familiarity. The series even shares some credits with Trek, with a veteran Trek producer (Brannon Braga) on board and a few directors with Trek credits.

The show set 400 years in the future will include comic elements, MacFarlane said, but isn’t a satire in the style of space movies “Galaxy Quest” or Mel Brooks’ “Spaceballs”.

He told a TV critics’ meeting he also wants to buck the trend of serialized dramas, with each one-hour episode of “The Orville” a self-contained story.

When asked to define The Orville’s relationship to Star Trek, MacFarlane said he was inspired by many things in making the show, including the obvious one and also The Twilight Zone, and that even Trek was inspired by various things. “We really do see it as a sci-fi comedic drama”. We allow ourselves room for levity in ways that a traditional sci-fi show doesn’t. “The show is seeking to break a little bit of new ground, tonally”.

With Star Trek hitting cinemas with a different tone than the television series, MacFarlane saw an opening to jump in and fill that space, much like Iron Man filled the space vacated when the James Bond franchise changed directions (MacFarlane’s comparison, not mine). “It can’t all be The Hunger Games“, noted MacFarlane, referencing his aim for The Orville. “I’m exhausted of being told everything is grim and dystopian and people are going to be murdered for food. I miss the hopeful side of science fiction”. “Now things are very grim”. The Orville is an hourlong series, a new format for the man behind a chunk of Fox’s Sunday night animated block, and it’s going to feel different from his other work. “They’ve chosen to go in a different direction”.