How to get the new Outlook.com design right now

This week the Redmond, Wash. -based tech giant announced the launch of Outlook.com beta, which invites users to try a series of new features for the venerable email platform including a more advanced search, automated suggestions, and new GIFs and emojis.

The new beta version of the email service from Microsoft will reportedly give you access to a faster and more personalized email experience and a variety of new features.

If you are eager to test out the beta, open up Outlook.com sign into your account change the URL in the address bar from https://outlook.live.com/owa to https://outlook.live.com/mail/#/inbox you will then see and be able to enable the “Try the beta” toggle.

Outlook.com users will also notice that they can now start pinning emails from their preferred contacts to the shortcuts sidebar under the beta’s new personalization feature. Fortunately, there’s a simply trick you can use to access the beta right now. However, using this method doesn’t stick – if you reload Outlook.com you’ll be back to the standard view.

A smarter inbox – The inbox shows suggestions as you type. The new Outlook.com is certainly much prettier and faster than the current Outlook.com, although it is only available to a limited amount of users. Suggestions can include flight information, restaurant reservations, business details, etc., which you can easily add to your email response.

Microsoft has not set an end-date for the beta, saying only that its team will “try new things, get your feedback, and keep iterating” until the project has served its goal, at which point it will be wound down. Those who will opt to respond to the invitation can see a lot of new features in the email service.

You can also personalise your inbox with your favourite people and folders to make it easier to find friends, files, and conversations.

Microsoft said it would be gradually introducing the beta by adding a “try the beta” toggle to users’ inboxes.

Now You: Do you use a webmail interface?