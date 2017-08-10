‘Huge response’ in hunt for Putney Bridge jogger

Security cameras on London’s Putney Bridge captured a horrifying sight: a jogger pausing in his run to push a female pedestrian in front of an oncoming bus.

“It is just shocking, the entire top half of this woman was in the road very close to the bus’s front tyres and this man just ran off”.

Police are continuing to appeal for information as to the identity of the man, who shoved a woman walking across the bridge out of his way on May 5.

The woman was lucky to escape serious injury after the bus driver swerved to avoid her on Putney Bridge in south west London.

“The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road”, Metro Police Sgt. “It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle”. She suffered minor injuries.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey t-shirt and dark blue shorts.

The jogger ran on but returned about 15 minutes later, heading in the other direction, said the Metropolitan Police.

However he ignored her during the rush hour incident with officers saying that ‘he did not acknowledge her’.

“We would urge him or anyone who recognizes him to get in touch with us as soon as possible”, Knowles said.

He’s described as a white man in early to mid-thirties with short brown hair and eyes of the same colour.