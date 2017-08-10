Hulu set for RuPaul drama

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is described as “a fictionalised version of RuPaul’s rise from club kid to drag queen, gay icon and global star”, and will be set in New York City in the 80s. The series will be produced by J.J.

Hulu has signed on to develop the half-hour project tentatively titled Queen.

Set in 1980s NY during the Ronald Reagan era, the half-hour drama will detail RuPaul’s rise from club kid to drag queen, gay icon and global star, according to USA reports. RuPaul is producing alongside director JJ Abrams and Ben Stephenson from Bad Robot, as well as World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

RuPaul, whose full name is RuPaul Andre Charles, rose to fame in the NY club scene. Bad Robot is also producing Castle Rock for Hulu, an anthology series based on the works of best-selling horror novelist Stephen King. Gary Lennon of Power and Orange is the New Black fame is writing the script. RuPaul won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2016 for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for his work on the show, and the series boasts over a dozen other major award nominations and wins.

There’s no word on a United Kingdom platform for the show – it’s still in its very early stages, after all – but given that Netflix is the current home to Drag Race in the United Kingdom, it doesn’t seem too unlikely that it’ll end up there.