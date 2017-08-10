“Hunger Games” and “Twilight” Might Be Coming Back… But There’s a Catch

Speaking to Variety, he said that the studio will only move forward with “fresh installments or spin-offs” in the franchises if authors Suzanne Collins (The Hunger Games) and Stephenie Meyer (Twilight) approves them.

The only caveeat is they want the creators of the original stories to sign off on them.

These franchises all prove one thing: When a fandom is involved, continuing the franchise in any way possible means more money. Sound off in the comments! Two in particular being Twilight and Hunger Games.

Feltheimer added, “I’ve seen enough research to really believe that it’s really something that would be good for everybody”, which isn’t hard to believe – the only “research” needed to see that reboots/sequels/prequels/revivals/spinoffs are hot right now is a trip to the Netflix homepage!

Both franchises were extremely successful, with Twilight earning over $3 billion worldwide over its five films and The Hunger Games almost hitting that mark with just four films.

Despite having finished the stories from the books and having completed thier blockbuster franchises, it looks as if, somehow, more Hunger Games and Twilight films could be on the way. As you may recall, their recent attempt to reboot the Power Rangers saw a disastrous box office return, and, just a few weeks ago, speculation began that they were sniffing around the possibility of launching a John Wick cinematic universe.

Jennifer Lawrence then quickly ruled herself out, and it’s incredibly unlikely Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson could ever be coaxed back to Twilight, with both now enjoying prestigious careers in independent film.