Husker volleyball starts season ranked No. 5

Two teams from Nebraska are ranked in the top 10 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.

The Badgers volleyball team began preseason workouts this week with lofty expectations yet again.

The Huskers, who finished 31-3 last year and reached the NCAA semifinals for a second straight year, will open the season against No. 18 OR at the VERT Challenge in Gainesville, Florida on Friday, Aug. 25.

The Badgers opened practice on Tuesday and will host a Cardinal vs.

The Lions join seven other Big Ten schools ranked in the AVCA preseason poll and are the third highest behind Minnesota (No. 4) and Nebraska (No. 5).

Texas, which beat the Huskers in the national semifinals before losing to Stanford in the championship match, is ranked No. 1.

It is the ninth time in program history that UW is ranked in the top-10 and the fourth straight year under head coach Kelly Sheffield.

Several of the Big Ten teams lost a lot of seniors, but the league teams still got a lot of respect in the poll. The Bears kick off the 2017 season on August 25 against Florida State, hosting the Hampton Inn & Suite Waco North Baylor Invitational.