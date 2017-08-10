I was bullied after coming out — Ellen DeGeneres

“Portia understands me completely”, the talk show host told the September 2017 issue of Good Housekeeping.

Believe it or not, DeGeneres will turn 60 in January, and while she too can’t “even compute” her milestone birthday, she’s feeling good about how far she’s come.

ET caught up with DeGeneres a year after she came out as a gay woman on her then-sitcom, Ellen, and she shared what it was like to share her truth with viewers at home. As she reflected on their wedding day, DeGeneres revealed, “In our vows, she recited a quote, “It is good to be loved”.

Although DeGeneres endured a season of deep depression, she didn’t allow the bullies to win.

“I moved out of L.A., went into a severe depression, started seeing a therapist and had to go on antidepressants for the first time in my life”, the host explains.

“It was scary and lonely”.

“All I’d known for 30 years was work, and all of a sudden I had nothing”, she said. “Plus, I was mad. It didn’t feel fair – I was the same person everyone had always known”. “I can’t believe where my life is now”. I’m a good person to work with and for. “You know. ‘Is America ready?’ ‘Was America ready?’ You know, I don’t think anybody’s ever ready for whenever anybody’s first to do something”.

She added: ‘I grew up in a pretty religious family, and the one thing I heard every Sunday was “Do unto others as you’d have them do unto you”.

And if for some reason people still don’t like her, the daytime talk show host isn’t anxious.

DeGeneres says that the sting of all the people in show business who turned their backs on her in her time of need still remain, but that she’s learned to forgive. “Now, though, when I see those people at functions, there’s definitely an unspoken “I made a mistake” on their part and also an unspoken, “I accept your apology” on mine”.

‘I’m putting on a great show that I’m proud of and that makes people feel good.

De Rossi, 44, told People that same year, “The love we felt from the people surrounding us, and the love we have for each other, made it the most attractive and emotional day”.