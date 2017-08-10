Images of LG V30 leaked via HitRecord video submissions

If you don’t know it yet, LG and Joseph Gordon-Lewitt, the Hollywood actor/filmmaker has been collaborating to host annual creative competitions that often involve participants filming something with an LG phone for the past couple of years.

All in all, the V30 looks to be LG’s true flagship for the latter half of 2017. The videos also match previously leaked renders for the handset. Will the LG V30 make a bang when launched? But it does sound a lot like the features Samsung uses on its devices with curved displays.

This also shows how LG is looking forward to future opportunities, as OLED displays not only provide superb visuals, but are also the hardware of choice for advanced virtual reality technology, which is one of the key growth areas of today’s smartphones. The invite hints at the special emphasis on the camera in the V30.

South Korea electronics and smartphone maker LG has started sending out official invitations for the launch of its upcoming smartphone, V30.

Gordon-Levitt’s HitRecord has been partnering with LG over the last several years, and this year seems to be no different, as pointed out by 9To5Google. Now, so far, this seems unlikely since LG isn’t touting the fact that it has the first device to have Android O. But that could always happen.

LG has announced that the LG V30 will bring minimum bezels onto the body and will come with a reduced form factor in comparison the LG V20.

Now, there is a rumor floating around out there that LG will debut a “Floating Bar” on the LG V30.

LG’s most anticipated high end smartphone, LG V30 is finally launching on August 31st. Although the company tried to be vague about that smartphone, it’s clear that the company was referring to the LG V30. The display again appears to be an 18:9 unit which takes up the entire front face of the device, with very little bezel available on all sides.

According to the press invite acquired by GSMArena, the smartphone will be unveiled at an event on August 31 in Berlin.