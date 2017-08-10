Images of LG V30 phone leak through marketing campaign

Incorporating OLED displays on its smartphone also shows that LG is seeking to extend its OLED leadership from the premium TV sector to the premium smartphone market.

Images of the V30 may also have leaked via a marketing campaign competition organised by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his company HitRecord.

LG V30 is slated to go up for pre-order on September 17 and is expected to hit stores in the U.S. on September 28.

The device should feature a 6-inch QHD+ FullVision OLED display with a bezel-less design. The LG V30 is seen in all its glory, as we can see the horizontally placed dual cameras, along with the vertically placed dual-tone dual LED flash. And with the OLED display and now the secondary display being taken off, the smartphone will definitely save a lot of battery life. Although the screenshots are a bit blurry, the V30 logo can still be seen on the device’s back.

This year, the recent video submissions feature an unreleased phone which is slated to launch on August 31 at IFA, Berlin. There really is no way of telling if this was an intentional “leak” by LG or if HitRecord simply jumped the gun on this one.

If we recall, the smartphone is said to be unveiled with SD835 packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB Inbuilt storage with an expandable option. Dubbed as the LG V30, it is the successor to the LG V20 smartphone that was launched in India in December 2016 for whopping Rs 51,990. The smartphone will have 18:9 aspect ratio.

Phone hype starts early for every brand, and this post’s for you, LG fans.

The images reveal the LG V30 dual cameras at the back, similar to the LG V20, with the fingerprint scanner located below the camera modules. Stay tuned with us for more details. The display will be curved on both edges and feature thin bezels at the top and bottom.