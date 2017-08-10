IMPD officers injured in chase, crash

Jason Brown is accused of shooting Lt. Aaron Allan multiple times after flipping his vehicle near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive on the afternoon of Thursday, July 27. Allan and a Homecroft police officer found a BMW had overturned after a crash.

At the hearing Brown, who still had visible facial injuries, said he understood the charge of murder.

Indianapolis police spokesman Officer Jim Gillespie says the officer was trying to stop the auto when it struck him, causing leg and hip injuries. Prosecutors are weighing whether to seek the death penalty. Brown allegedly opened fire on Allan, who suffered 11 gunshot wounds.

Curry said he could not discuss matters that were not addressed in court documents, but he said his office has requested Brown’s hospital records, including blood and toxicology results, and they might shed light on the circumstances of Allan’s killing.

Southport is a municipality on Indianapolis’ south side.

The funeral for Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. Saturday at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse.

His hearing was delayed twice because he was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after two officers fired on him following Allan’s shooting.

Authorities say Allan was trying to assist 28-year-old Jason Brown after a July 27 auto crash when Brown suddenly became agitated and opened fire, striking the officer 11 times.

The 38-year-old Allan was married and the father of two sons.