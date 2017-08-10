Increase in demand for NCERT textbooks likely this session

The Council has come up with a new web portal where orders can be placed and text books would be delivered to the address of the purchaser.

Starting next year, NCERT textbooks will include topics like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Demonetisation. “Buyers can also track the status of their orders”.

Purchasing of the books from the NCERT portal, however, is not mandatory for the schools.

NCERT’s website will function just like an online shopping portal which offers complete ease to the user.

“There will be an integrated payment gateway and an easy-to-use interface”. A digital version of NCERT’s textbook is available by logging onto “epathshala” or through mobile applications.

Schools will also have the option of procuring textbooks directly from their nearest NCERT vendors or the regional production-cum-distribution centers (RPDCs) of the NCERT in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Bengaluru. Kumar said, ” NCERT also gives copyrights to different states/union territories for printing of its textbooks”.

The schools will be able to log on to the portal, by entering their respective Boards’ affiliation numbers and other details, till 8th of next month for placing their orders for the session 2018-19.

The portal will ensure better distribution of textbooks across the country.

Further, it was deemed necessary that since these topics of interest are not a part of the curriculum at present, inclusion of these contents in the syllabi under NCERT is pivotal and school students should be taught about these recent financial measures taken by the government which affects us all. Claims that the NCERT books are inferior in quality compared to the textbooks of other publishers is not correct.

All that students or their parents/guardians will have to do is simply go to the portal, browse through the books and make the online payments for the books they need.