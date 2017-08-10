India drop one place to 97th in rankings , Brazil back on top

The Stephen Constantine-coached side hardly played any global football match in July, and thus its has resulted in a decline in the rankings.

The ranking factors in the final score of games played over the past four years, and whether the match was friendly or competitive, the rank of the opponent and other variables.

But in July, there was hardly any worldwide football for Sunil Chhetri and team. The Canadian football team had jumped five spots to 95th following their performances in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Russian national football team maintained its 62nd place, which it assumed in July, according to the newly-published monthly ratings edition of the world’s governing body of football, FIFA.

Brazil have returned to number one in the world ahead of Germany who slipped back to second spot. India is slated to take part in the Champions Cup next where Mauritius and St. Kitts and Nevis are expected to take part.

Iran continue to be the top ranked nation among Asian teams. North African side Tunisia are 34th worldwide and fourth in the African rankings, while Cameroon moved up one spot to occupy the 35th place. Belgium rose to ninth, while France dropped down one spot, rounding off the top ten.

According to the August ranking unveiled by Federation Internationale de Football Association on Thursday, South Korea jumped two spots to No. 49 with 674 points.